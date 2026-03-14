Kings at Devils projected lineups

KINGS (27-23-15) at DEVILS (32-31-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. ... Forsberg is expected to start after Kuemper made 21 saves against the Islanders. ... The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Allen will make his first start in eight games.