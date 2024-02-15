Kings at Devils

KINGS (24-16-10) at DEVILS (27-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Kevin Fiala
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Blake Lizotte (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Arvidsson practiced Wednesday and could make his season debut after missing the first 50 games following back surgery in October. ... Grundstrom, a forward, and Lizotte, a center, each was placed on injured reserve and Arvidsson was activated. ... Grundstrom left in the second period of a 7-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and Lizotte has missed 10 games. ... Vanecek will miss his third straight game and is expected to miss the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. ... Palat will be a game-time decision due to an illness. ... Daws will make his third straight start. ... Siegenthaler participated in the Devils morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will miss his 15th straight game.