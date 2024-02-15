Kings at Devils

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (24-16-10) at DEVILS (27-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Kevin Fiala

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Adrian Kempe

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Blake Lizotte (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Arvidsson practiced Wednesday and could make his season debut after missing the first 50 games following back surgery in October. ... Grundstrom, a forward, and Lizotte, a center, each was placed on injured reserve and Arvidsson was activated. ... Grundstrom left in the second period of a 7-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and Lizotte has missed 10 games. ... Vanecek will miss his third straight game and is expected to miss the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. ... Palat will be a game-time decision due to an illness. ... Daws will make his third straight start. ... Siegenthaler participated in the Devils morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will miss his 15th straight game.

