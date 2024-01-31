Kings at Predators

By NHL.com
KINGS (22-15-10) at PREDATORS (26-22-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund – Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Brandt Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Kiefer Sherwood

Injured: None

Status report

Byfield could return after missing the past two games because of an illness. … Saros is expected to make his eighth start in nine games. ... Carrier participated in the Predators morning skate Wednesday after leaving at 5:21 of the second period during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

