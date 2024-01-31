Kings at Predators

KINGS (22-15-10) at PREDATORS (26-22-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Alex Turcotte -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund – Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Brandt Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Tommy Novak -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Dante Fabbro, Kiefer Sherwood
Injured: None
Status report
Byfield could return after missing the past two games because of an illness. … Saros is expected to make his eighth start in nine games. ... Carrier participated in the Predators morning skate Wednesday after leaving at 5:21 of the second period during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Monday.