Kings at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
NHL.com
KINGS (7-5-4) at CANADIENS (10-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson --Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Kuzmenko has moved onto the first power-play unit in place of Byfield, who will be on the second unit. “We think it will help ‘Kuzy’, we think it will strengthen our second unit, if you want to call them that, so we think in balance it should make us better,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. ... The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 6-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. … Suzuki did not take part in an optional morning skate but will play after missing practice Monday (maintenance).

