Kings at Canadiens projected lineups

KINGS (7-5-4) at CANADIENS (10-3-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNW
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius, Jeff Malott
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson --Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Kuzmenko has moved onto the first power-play unit in place of Byfield, who will be on the second unit. “We think it will help ‘Kuzy’, we think it will strengthen our second unit, if you want to call them that, so we think in balance it should make us better,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. ... The Canadiens will use the same lineup from their 6-2 win against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday. … Suzuki did not take part in an optional morning skate but will play after missing practice Monday (maintenance).