Kings at Canadiens

KINGS (15-4-3) at CANADIENS (11-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Samuel Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Joel Armia
Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Lizotte could return after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Anderson-Dolan, a forward, would likely come out of the lineup. … Montembeault will make consecutive starts for the first time since Oct. 14-17. The Canadiens have not used the same goalie in consecutive starts since Allen started twice from Oct. 21-23.