Kings at Canadiens

KINGS (15-4-3) at CANADIENS (11-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Carl Grundstrom -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Arthur Kaliyev -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jaret-Anderson Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Joel Armia

Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Lizotte could return after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Anderson-Dolan, a forward, would likely come out of the lineup. … Montembeault will make consecutive starts for the first time since Oct. 14-17. The Canadiens have not used the same goalie in consecutive starts since Allen started twice from Oct. 21-23.