Wild blow 3-goal lead, recover to defeat Kings in shootout

Kempe and Quinton Byfield each had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles (1-2-1). Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

“If you take away the start, which you can't, ... the last 50 minutes if that's what you want to call it, I like lots about it,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “We didn't give them as much and we didn't create a whole bunch, but obviously we created enough. We would have liked to see us score on the 4-on-3, we had some good looks. That would have made it a good night, a great night actually. In the end we can't just be satisfied with one.”

Kevin Fiala made it 3-1 when he banked in a rebound off Wallstedt’s hip at 3:53 of the third period.

Byfield cut it to 3-2 at 6:22 with a snap shot in the high slot on the power play. Kempe capped the Los Angeles comeback with Kuemper pulled for an extra skater when he buried a rebound cutting through the low slot.

“It was good for us, for sure. But we can’t put ourselves in those holes,” Byfield said. “We’re taking too many penalties, and I might be the main guy taking a ton, so that’s something we got to fix. You can’t be in those holes. But it’s good resiliency to get that point back. It’s better to take one point back than anything.”

The Wild scored three power-play goals in the first period. Their last seven goals have come on the power play, including all four in a 7-4 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

“The power play, when you have that much talent on the ice, I think, to me, they're so competitive on the puck and then they do have a shot mentality,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “They're not overpassing or trying to play a little bit too cute. So that's why the power play's had success.”