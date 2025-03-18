Zuccarello breaks tie in 3rd, Wild slow down Kings

Gustavsson makes 28 saves for Minnesota; Los Angeles' winning streak ends at 5

LAK@MIN: Zuccarello rips in a wrister from the slot for a power-play goal

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored the tiebreaking goal at 15:22 of the third period, and the Minnesota Wild ended the Los Angeles Kings' five-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Xcel Energy Center on Monday.

Zuccarello put Minnesota in front 2-1 with a power-play goal from the left circle.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon had two assists for Minnesota (38-25-5), which had lost two in a row. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

Adrian Kempe scored for Los Angeles (36-21-9), which had allowed one goal in its previous three games. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves.

Kempe gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 4:59 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Kevin Fiala.

Wild defenseman Jon Merrill kept it a one-goal deficit at 12:00 when he lunged with his stick to deny Alex Laferriere's diving shot at an open net.

Hartman tied it 1-1 at 1:51 of the second period with a power-play goal. He won a face-off back to Spurgeon and skated to the right hash marks, where he deflected the defenseman's point shot past Kuemper.

After Zuccarello put the Wild ahead, Marcus Johansson scored into an empty net at 19:04 for the 3-1 final.

