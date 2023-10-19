Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Kings at Wild

KINGS (1-1-1) at WILD (2-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSN, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (back)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson -- Sammy Walker

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau

Patrick Maroon -- Connor Dewar -- Brandon Duhaime

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (ACL), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)

Status report

Talbot will start in consecutive gaes after making 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Fleury also will start in consecutive games, after making 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Walker was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Spurgeon, a defenseman, skated Wednesday for the first time since being injured.