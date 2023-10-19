Kings at Wild

KINGS (1-1-1) at WILD (2-1-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSN, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (back)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson -- Sammy Walker

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau

Patrick Maroon -- Connor Dewar -- Brandon Duhaime

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (ACL), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)

Status report

Talbot will start in consecutive gaes after making 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Fleury also will start in consecutive games, after making 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Walker was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Spurgeon, a defenseman, skated Wednesday for the first time since being injured.