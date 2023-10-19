Kings at Wild

KINGS (1-1-1) at WILD (2-1-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSW, BSN, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (back)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson -- Sammy Walker
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau
Patrick Maroon -- Connor Dewar -- Brandon Duhaime
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis
Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (ACL), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)
Status report
Talbot will start in consecutive gaes after making 26 saves in a 5-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. … Fleury also will start in consecutive games, after making 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Walker was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Spurgeon, a defenseman, skated Wednesday for the first time since being injured.