Talbot making most of 1-year deal with Kings 

Talbot played well in his two seasons with the Wild, going 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA, .913 save percentage and nine shutouts, and represented them at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. But after Minnesota acquired Marc-Andre Fleury prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline and decided to make him its No. 1 goalie, Talbot was traded to the Ottawa on July 12, 2022.

Talbot battled through injuries and inconsistency with the Senators (17-14-2, 2.93 GAA, .898 save percentage, one shutout) last season before becoming an unrestricted free agent and signing with the Kings determined to show he has a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve been doing it my whole career, though,” he said. “Nothing has ever been handed to me. I’ve had to prove myself year in and year out to stay in the League, and the only thing is I just try to come in with a good attitude, a good work ethic and those are really the only things that you can control. I feel like if I do that, then I give myself a chance.

“At some point, you get to the end of the rope, but I don’t think I’m there, yet.”

Neither do his teammates.

“‘Tal’ has been outstanding for us,” Kings forward Phillip Danault said. “He’s given us a chance to win every single game. His work off the ice, he’s a true leader for us off the ice and on the ice.”

Playing in the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena this season will make it more special for Talbot because he grew up in Caledonia, Ontario, about an hour and a half south of Toronto.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a big ticket-request form by myself,” he said. “So, it’s definitely going to be a lot of fun to be in front of friends, family.”

Among them will be his 86-year-old grandmother, Caterina Fera.

Talbot said his “Nonna,” who lives in Vaughan, a suburb north of Toronto, hasn’t been able to come see him play at Scotiabank Arena as often as she’s gotten older.

“I think I might be able to get her to this one,” he said. “She doesn’t get around as well as she used to. She used to come to games all the time, but she stays up late and watches a lot of them whenever they’re on TV and then calls me usually within the next day or so and goes over the whole game with me. She still loves it.”

Talbot said his 7-year-old twins, Sloane and Landon, are looking forward to returning to the All-Star Game after enjoying their experience in Las Vegas. He is as well.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is among the players Talbot hoping to meet and to get to know a little. Crosby did not play in the 2022 All-Star Game when Talbot was there.

“I tried to take in as much as I could the first time around and the NHL does a really good job of setting things up for you outside the festivities as well,” Talbot said. “So, I think, more or less, just taking it all in once again. It will be great to have my kids there, have them on the bench, on the ice and stuff like that with me.



“That was a pretty special moment for me last time, and I’m really looking forward to that again.”