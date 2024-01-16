Talbot making most of 1-year deal with Kings 

Goalie says All-Star Game nod ‘little bit of justification’ for betting on self

Cam Talbot LAK feature tune tonight

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

ARLINGTON, Va. -- When Cam Talbot signed with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, he didn’t have grand visions of being among the NHL leaders in goals-against average and save percentage. 

And certainly not being selected to play in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

Still, the 36-year-old goalie can’t help feeling some satisfaction with having done that so far this season after betting on himself with the one-year, $1 million contract (plus $1 million in potential games-plays bonuses) he signed with Los Angeles as an unrestricted free agent.   

“I think on some level when you come in on a prove-me deal and you’re nominated for something like this, there’s, obviously, a little bit of justification there,” Talbot said last week of being selected to play in the All-Star Game. “It’s very humbling as well. I still have to let it all sink in. It’s still very special to me. I don’t take anything like this for granted.”

Talbot (14-10-5) is quick to credit his teammates for the significant role they’ve played in his 2.34 GAA (third in the NHL among goalies to play at least 20 games) and .918 save percentage (fifth) heading into Los Angeles’ game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU). 

He has fit perfectly within the Kings’ defensive system, helping them go 21-11-8 through their first 40 games. They ended an eight-game skid (0-4-4) with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday. 

“A lot of it has to do with the guys in front of me,” said Talbot, who has two shutouts. “This team is pretty special defensively. Everyone just buys into their role and I’m just kind of a biproduct of what you see in front.”

Kopitar, Kings clash with Robertson, Stars in Dallas

The relationship has been mutually beneficial with Talbot providing the stability and experience in net the Kings were seeking. 

Los Angeles is second in the NHL in allowing 2.50 goals per game this season after it was 16th in the League last season when it gave up 3.10 goals per game.

“He makes the saves he needs to make,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “He gets a lot of help from the group in front of him. It’s not like we’re giving up an enormous amount of chances, so it works good both ways. What maybe we appreciate the most is how quick it got meshed with him and his new teammates.”

In the process, Talbot has proven again that teams should not underestimate him. Undrafted before signing with the New York Rangers in 2010 following his junior season at University of Alabama-Huntsville, he is 232-166-41 with a 2.63 GAA, .914 save percentage and 30 shutouts in 461 games (440 starts) in 11 NHL seasons.

After breaking into the NHL as Henrik Lundqvist’s backup with the Rangers in 2013, Talbot was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 to be their No. 1 goalie. He had mixed success with Edmonton before bouncing around the NHL to the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators.

LAK@MTL: Talbot shuts out Canadiens for 4-0 victory

Talbot played well in his two seasons with the Wild, going 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA, .913 save percentage and nine shutouts, and represented them at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. But after Minnesota acquired Marc-Andre Fleury prior to the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline and decided to make him its No. 1 goalie, Talbot was traded to the Ottawa on July 12, 2022.

Talbot battled through injuries and inconsistency with the Senators (17-14-2, 2.93 GAA, .898 save percentage, one shutout) last season before becoming an unrestricted free agent and signing with the Kings determined to show he has a lot left in the tank.

“I’ve been doing it my whole career, though,” he said. “Nothing has ever been handed to me. I’ve had to prove myself year in and year out to stay in the League, and the only thing is I just try to come in with a good attitude, a good work ethic and those are really the only things that you can control. I feel like if I do that, then I give myself a chance.

“At some point, you get to the end of the rope, but I don’t think I’m there, yet.”

Neither do his teammates.

“‘Tal’ has been outstanding for us,” Kings forward Phillip Danault said. “He’s given us a chance to win every single game. His work off the ice, he’s a true leader for us off the ice and on the ice.”

Playing in the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena this season will make it more special for Talbot because he grew up in Caledonia, Ontario, about an hour and a half south of Toronto.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a big ticket-request form by myself,” he said. “So, it’s definitely going to be a lot of fun to be in front of friends, family.”

Among them will be his 86-year-old grandmother, Caterina Fera. 
Talbot said his “Nonna,” who lives in Vaughan, a suburb north of Toronto, hasn’t been able to come see him play at Scotiabank Arena as often as she’s gotten older.

“I think I might be able to get her to this one,” he said. “She doesn’t get around as well as she used to. She used to come to games all the time, but she stays up late and watches a lot of them whenever they’re on TV and then calls me usually within the next day or so and goes over the whole game with me. She still loves it.”

Talbot said his 7-year-old twins, Sloane and Landon, are looking forward to returning to the All-Star Game after enjoying their experience in Las Vegas. He is as well.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby is among the players Talbot hoping to meet and to get to know a little. Crosby did not play in the 2022 All-Star Game when Talbot was there. 

“I tried to take in as much as I could the first time around and the NHL does a really good job of setting things up for you outside the festivities as well,” Talbot said. “So, I think, more or less, just taking it all in once again. It will be great to have my kids there, have them on the bench, on the ice and stuff like that with me.
 
“That was a pretty special moment for me last time, and I’m really looking forward to that again.”

