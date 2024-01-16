Talbot making most of 1-year deal with Kings 

ARLINGTON, Va. -- When Cam Talbot signed with the Los Angeles Kings on July 1, he didn’t have grand visions of being among the NHL leaders in goals-against average and save percentage.
And certainly not being selected to play in the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.
Still, the 36-year-old goalie can’t help feeling some satisfaction with having done that so far this season after betting on himself with the one-year, $1 million contract (plus $1 million in potential games-plays bonuses) he signed with Los Angeles as an unrestricted free agent.
“I think on some level when you come in on a prove-me deal and you’re nominated for something like this, there’s, obviously, a little bit of justification there,” Talbot said last week of being selected to play in the All-Star Game. “It’s very humbling as well. I still have to let it all sink in. It’s still very special to me. I don’t take anything like this for granted.”
Talbot (14-10-5) is quick to credit his teammates for the significant role they’ve played in his 2.34 GAA (third in the NHL among goalies to play at least 20 games) and .918 save percentage (fifth) heading into Los Angeles’ game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU).
He has fit perfectly within the Kings’ defensive system, helping them go 21-11-8 through their first 40 games. They ended an eight-game skid (0-4-4) with a win against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday.
“A lot of it has to do with the guys in front of me,” said Talbot, who has two shutouts. “This team is pretty special defensively. Everyone just buys into their role and I’m just kind of a biproduct of what you see in front.”