Kings at Panthers

KINGS (20-10-7) at PANTHERS (26-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSFL

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)

Status report

The Kings will use the same lines they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Ekblad did not take part in the morning skate but coach Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he was fine and would play. … Cousins, a forward, is not symptom-free from his concussion and will be held off ice until cleared, Maurice said. … Mackie Samoskevich, a forward, was returned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League team on Wednesday.