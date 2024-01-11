Kings at Panthers

KINGS (20-10-7) at PANTHERS (26-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSFL
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Ryan Lomberg
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)
Status report
The Kings will use the same lines they did in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Ekblad did not take part in the morning skate but coach Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he was fine and would play. … Cousins, a forward, is not symptom-free from his concussion and will be held off ice until cleared, Maurice said. … Mackie Samoskevich, a forward, was returned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League team on Wednesday.