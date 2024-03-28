Kings at Oilers

KINGS (38-22-11) at OILERS (43-23-4)

9 p.m. ET; SN360, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Los Angeles will continue to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen until Grundstrom, a forward, is ready to return; he is practicing with the Kings but will miss his 22nd straight game. ... Talbot will make his third straight start. ... The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Skinner will start for the seventh time in 10 games.