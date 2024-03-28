Kings at Oilers

KINGS (38-22-11) at OILERS (43-23-4)
9 p.m. ET; SN360, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Viktor Arvidsson -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Carrick, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Los Angeles will continue to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen until Grundstrom, a forward, is ready to return; he is practicing with the Kings but will miss his 22nd straight game. ... Talbot will make his third straight start. ... The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Skinner will start for the seventh time in 10 games.