Kings at Oilers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (29-17-10) at OILERS (33-20-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Mikey Anderson (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Status report

Moverare replaces Spence, a defenseman. ... Talbot will start after Rittich played the previous two games. … Draisaitl skated at left wing on a line with McDavid at the morning skate. ... Foegele was shifted to the third line, while Janmark was moved to the second line.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Seguin, Oshie week to week for Stars, Capitals

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats: Dahlin sets top single-game skating distance of season

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 26

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top trade candidates ahead of Deadline include Saros, Hanifin, Guentzel

NHL Trade Buzz: Stars looking to add help on defense

Connor Bedard Watch: Forward has points in 3 straight after returning from injury

Women in Hockey: Ellen Etchingham

Predators sweep 5-game road trip with win against Ducks

Fantasy spin: 2024 NHL Trade Deadline preview

19 games to be nationally televised this week

NHL On Tap: Islanders visit Stars looking to gain in wild card race

Color of Hockey: Iginla's children adding to family's legacy in game

 Kadri making rookie linemates feel at home with Flames 

Rookie Watch: Ersson, Kochetkov among best 1st-year goalies

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament ‘just awesome’ after 64 years