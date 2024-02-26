Kings at Oilers

KINGS (29-17-10) at OILERS (33-20-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Mikey Anderson (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Status report

Moverare replaces Spence, a defenseman. ... Talbot will start after Rittich played the previous two games. … Draisaitl skated at left wing on a line with McDavid at the morning skate. ... Foegele was shifted to the third line, while Janmark was moved to the second line.