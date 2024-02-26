Kings at Oilers

KINGS (29-17-10) at OILERS (33-20-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Alex Turcotte
Injured: Mikey Anderson (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Mattias Janmark
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Status report
Moverare replaces Spence, a defenseman. ... Talbot will start after Rittich played the previous two games. … Draisaitl skated at left wing on a line with McDavid at the morning skate. ... Foegele was shifted to the third line, while Janmark was moved to the second line.