Marchenko scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Kings

Marchenko skated down the left wing before cutting across to slip the puck past Darcy Kuemper, who saved a penalty shot by Zach Werenski at 2:10 of overtime after a slashing penalty by Trevor Moore.

The winning goal came after Quinton Byfield scored at 18:55 of the third period to tie it 2-2 with Kuemper pulled for the extra attacker.

Werenski scored to extend his home point streak to 19 games, and Dante Fabbro also scored for the Blue Jackets (24-19-7), who had lost three of four. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves.

Phillip Danault scored and had an assist, and Kuemper made 21 saves for the Kings (26-14-6), who have lost five of seven.

Werenski gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 9:24 of the first period with a wrist shot to the upper-right corner from the left circle.

His 19-game home point streak tied John Van Boxmeer (1981-82) for the fifth-longest streak by a defenseman in NHL history. Werenski has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) during the streak.

Danault tied it 1-1 at 12:55. He won the draw to Kevin Fiala then scored on the rebound of Fiala’s shot.

Fabbro put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 2:51 of the third period with a shot from the right point to end a 24-game goal drought.

Alex Laferriere appeared to tie it at 5:43, but the goal was disallowed after Columbus successfully challenged that Danault was offside.