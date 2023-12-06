Kings rally past Blue Jackets, tie NHL record with 10-0-0 road start

The Kings scored three goals in the third period en route to their 10th straight road win to start the season, tying the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres for the longest such streak in NHL history.

The Blue Jackets led 3-0 entering the third period before Phillip Danault scored twice and Arthur Kaliyev tied it 3-3.

Former Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves for the Kings (15-4-3).

Johnny Gaudreau scored and had an assist, and Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for the Blue Jackets (8-14-5).

Danault made it 3-1 23 seconds into the third period with a deflection of Matt Roy’s shot. He pulled the Kings to within 3-2 at 5:09 by jamming the puck across the line before Merzlikins could gain control.

Kaliyev tied it 3-3 at 6:38 with a second-chance goal near the right post.

Kirill Marchenko made it 1-0 Blue Jackets at 9:07 of the first period on the power play.

Gaudreau increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:24 of the second period. Zach Werenski poked the puck ahead to him in the neutral zone to create a break and Gaudreau shot high glove-side for his fourth goal.

Mathieu Olivier scored at 12:03 for a 3-0 lead. He put a rebound of a David Jiricek shot through Copley’s pads.