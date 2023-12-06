Kings rally past Blue Jackets, tie NHL record with 10-0-0 road start

Doughty scores 33 seconds into OT after Los Angeles gets 3 goals in 3rd

Recap: Kings @ Blue Jackets 12.5.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime, and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from down three to remain unbeaten on the road with a 4-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

The Kings scored three goals in the third period en route to their 10th straight road win to start the season, tying the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres for the longest such streak in NHL history.

The Blue Jackets led 3-0 entering the third period before Phillip Danault scored twice and Arthur Kaliyev tied it 3-3.

Former Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov had two assists, and Pheonix Copley made 26 saves for the Kings (15-4-3).

Johnny Gaudreau scored and had an assist, and Elvis Merzlikins made 36 saves for the Blue Jackets (8-14-5).

Danault made it 3-1 23 seconds into the third period with a deflection of Matt Roy’s shot. He pulled the Kings to within 3-2 at 5:09 by jamming the puck across the line before Merzlikins could gain control. 

Kaliyev tied it 3-3 at 6:38 with a second-chance goal near the right post.

Kirill Marchenko made it 1-0 Blue Jackets at 9:07 of the first period on the power play. 

Gaudreau increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:24 of the second period. Zach Werenski poked the puck ahead to him in the neutral zone to create a break and Gaudreau shot high glove-side for his fourth goal.

Mathieu Olivier scored at 12:03 for a 3-0 lead. He put a rebound of a David Jiricek shot through Copley’s pads.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks New York Islanders game recap December 5

Sharks rally from 3 down in 3rd, defeat Islanders on late OT goal
Detroit Red Wings Buffalo Sabres game recap December 5

Larkin scores twice, Red Wings hold off Sabres
New York Rangers Ottawa Senators game recap December 5

Tarasenko gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Rangers
Andrei Svechnikov ‘only going to get better’ after surgery

Svechnikov ‘only going to get better’ for Hurricanes following knee surgery
NHL salary cap expected to rise for 2024-25 season

NHL salary cap expected to rise to $87.7 million for next season
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now
NHL making plans for World Cup of Hockey and Olympic participation

NHL making plans to hold 4-team, in-season international tournament in 2025
Toronto Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children

Maple Leafs visit Hospital For Sick Children for holiday celebration
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for December 5 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 5
Canada 2024 World Junior camp roster

Celebrini, Beck lead Canada 2024 World Junior camp roster
2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas Sphere being finalized 

NHL finalizing details to hold ‘dramatic’ 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas Sphere 
Kings' road to fast start began in Australia

Kings' fast start began with trip to Australia, Robitaille says
Calgary Flames Jacob Markstrom injury status fractured finger

Markstrom week to week with fractured finger for Flames
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 5

NHL On Tap: Red Wings visit Sabres, look for 3rd straight win
Buffalo Tage Thompson playing status to return against Detroit 

Thompson set to return for Sabres against Red Wings
St Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 4

Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT