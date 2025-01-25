Kings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

Status report

Laferriere will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. … Doughty, a defenseman who has not played this season, skated Saturday morning but coach Jim Hiller is unsure when he will debut. “We're optimistic it won't be too much longer but you just never know. It's been a long time,” Hiller said. … Mateychuk returns after missing two games because of illness. … The Blue Jackets are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Labanc, a forward, coming out. … Sillinger will miss his third straight game. … Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner, a forward, practiced with the team for the first time since having preseason shoulder surgery; coach Dean Evason did not give a timetable for his return.