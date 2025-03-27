Kings at Avalanche projected lineups

KINGS (40-21-9) at AVALANCHE (44-25-3)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis -- Jeff Malott

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski

Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Erik Johnson (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Jeannot and Turcotte will not play; each forward is day to day. ... Malott will make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Kiviranta, a forward, is day to day after playing 13:32 in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday; Wood will replace him in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday. ... Johnson, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.