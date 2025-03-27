Kings at Avalanche projected lineups

KINGS (40-21-9) at AVALANCHE (44-25-3)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis -- Jeff Malott
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Valeri Nichushkin
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Martin Necas
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Ryan Lindgren -- Sam Malinski
Samuel Girard -- Keaton Middleton
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Erik Johnson (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Jeannot and Turcotte will not play; each forward is day to day. ... Malott will make his season debut after being recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Kiviranta, a forward, is day to day after playing 13:32 in a 5-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday; Wood will replace him in the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday. ... Johnson, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game.