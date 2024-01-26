Kings at Avalanche

KINGS (22-14-9) at AVALANCHE (31-14-3)
9 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Jordan Spence, Samuel Fagemo
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Andrew Cogliano
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Sam Malinski
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Kaliyev will return to the lineup after missing the past three games as a healthy scratch. … Johnson will return to the lineup for Colorado after missing a 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury.