Kings at Avalanche

KINGS (22-14-9) at AVALANCHE (31-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Brandt Clarke

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Jordan Spence, Samuel Fagemo

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Artturi Lehkonen -- Ryan Johansen -- Andrew Cogliano

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Sam Malinski

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate. … Kaliyev will return to the lineup after missing the past three games as a healthy scratch. … Johnson will return to the lineup for Colorado after missing a 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury.

