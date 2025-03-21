Moore, Turcotte score, Kings hold off Blackhawks

Los Angeles has won 6 of 7; Chicago loses 6th straight game

Kings at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO – Trevor Moore and Alex Turcotte scored first-period goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who held on for a 3-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday.

Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves for the Kings (37-21-9), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.

Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (20-40-9), and Spencer Knight made 30 saves. The Blackhawks are 0-5-1 in their past six games.

Moore gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:45 of the first period. Moore moved into the offensive zone, stopped, moved into the slot and scored on a wrist shot past Knight’s stick side.

Turcotte made it 2-0 at 9:44 when he tipped in Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot from the left boards.

The Kings outshot the Blackhawks 19-7 in the first period.

Bedard’s power-play goal at 10:50 of the second period brought Chicago to within 2-1. Bedard took a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi and scored from the left face-off circle while going to one knee.

Joel Edmundson scored an empty-net goal at 19:41 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

