Moore, Turcotte score, Kings hold off Blackhawks

Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves for the Kings (37-21-9), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.

Connor Bedard scored for the Blackhawks (20-40-9), and Spencer Knight made 30 saves. The Blackhawks are 0-5-1 in their past six games.

Moore gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:45 of the first period. Moore moved into the offensive zone, stopped, moved into the slot and scored on a wrist shot past Knight’s stick side.

Turcotte made it 2-0 at 9:44 when he tipped in Vladislav Gavrikov’s shot from the left boards.

The Kings outshot the Blackhawks 19-7 in the first period.

Bedard’s power-play goal at 10:50 of the second period brought Chicago to within 2-1. Bedard took a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi and scored from the left face-off circle while going to one knee.

Joel Edmundson scored an empty-net goal at 19:41 of the third period for the 3-1 final.