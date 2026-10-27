Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

KINGS (3-5-2) at BLACKHAWKS (3-8-0)

8 p.m. ET; ABTV, CHSN

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Erik Haula -- Scott Laughton -- Taylor Ward

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jared Wright, Cody Ceci

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ryan Donato

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane

Cole Smith -- Jordan Greenway -- Teuvo Teravainen

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their 6-3 victory at the New York Rangers on Monday. Forsberg is expected to start after Kuemper made 23 saves Monday … Los Angeles placed Zuccarello, a forward, on injured reserve. … Knight is expected to make his seventh straight start in goal for the Blackhawks … Moore returns after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday … Greene moves up to the top line and Kane to the third for Chicago, which has scored three goals over three straight losses.