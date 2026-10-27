Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

KINGS (3-5-2) at BLACKHAWKS (3-8-0)
8 p.m. ET; ABTV, CHSN
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Erik Haula -- Scott Laughton -- Taylor Ward
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jared Wright, Cody Ceci
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ryan Donato
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Patrick Kane
Cole Smith -- Jordan Greenway -- Teuvo Teravainen
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Andrew Mangiapane
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their 6-3 victory at the New York Rangers on Monday. Forsberg is expected to start after Kuemper made 23 saves Monday … Los Angeles placed Zuccarello, a forward, on injured reserve. … Knight is expected to make his seventh straight start in goal for the Blackhawks … Moore returns after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday … Greene moves up to the top line and Kane to the third for Chicago, which has scored three goals over three straight losses.