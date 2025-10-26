Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

KINGS (3-3-3) at BLACKHAWKS (4-2-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott
Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato
Colton Dach-- Ryan Greene--– Jason Dickinson
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Louis Crevier
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The only expected lineup change is Forsberg getting the start after Kuemper made 21 saves against the Predators … Bertuzzi, a forward, did not practice Saturday or take part in the morning skate and will miss a game for the first time this season. … Soderblom will play for the first time since Oct. 15 after Knight made three straight starts.