Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (3-3-3) at BLACKHAWKS (4-2-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Joel Armia -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jeff Malott

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ryan Donato

Colton Dach-- Ryan Greene--– Jason Dickinson

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Louis Crevier

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their 5-4 shootout loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The only expected lineup change is Forsberg getting the start after Kuemper made 21 saves against the Predators … Bertuzzi, a forward, did not practice Saturday or take part in the morning skate and will miss a game for the first time this season. … Soderblom will play for the first time since Oct. 15 after Knight made three straight starts.

