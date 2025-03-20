Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

KINGS (36-21-9) at BLACKHAWKS (20-39-9)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach
Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Blackhawks did not conduct a morning skate; they held a video session and practiced Wednesday following a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday … Soderblom is expected to starts after Knight allowed six goals on 30 shots Tuesday.