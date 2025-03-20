Kings at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (36-21-9) at BLACKHAWKS (20-39-9)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Jason Dickinson -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Nick Foligno -- Colton Dach

Joe Veleno -- Lukas Reichel -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Blackhawks did not conduct a morning skate; they held a video session and practiced Wednesday following a 6-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday … Soderblom is expected to starts after Knight allowed six goals on 30 shots Tuesday.

