Kings at Hurricanes projected lineups

KINGS (26-17-6) at HURRICANES (32-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KCAL
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas
Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty
Brandt Clarke -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Riley Stillman, Ryan Suzuki
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skarte Saturday. ... Anderson, a defenseman, left a 3-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and did not return. … Aho and Hall participated in the Hurricanes morning skate Saturday after missing a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with an illness. … Staal missed the morning skate with an illness, and will be among several players who will be game-time decisions.