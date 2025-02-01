Kings at Hurricanes projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (26-17-6) at HURRICANES (32-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas

Jacob Moverare -- Drew Doughty

Brandt Clarke -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Roslovic -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman, Ryan Suzuki

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skarte Saturday. ... Anderson, a defenseman, left a 3-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and did not return. … Aho and Hall participated in the Hurricanes morning skate Saturday after missing a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with an illness. … Staal missed the morning skate with an illness, and will be among several players who will be game-time decisions.

