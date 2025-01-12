Wolf stops 31 of 32, Flames hold off streaking Kings 

Coronato gets goal, assist for Calgary; Los Angeles had won 5 in row

Kings at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY – Dustin Wolf made 31 saves to help the Calgary Flames hold off the Los Angeles Kings for a 2-1 win at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Matt Coronato had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Flames (20-14-7), who have won two in a row and five of eight.

Jacob Moverare scored his first goal of the season, and David Rittich made 16 saves for the Kings (24-11-5), who had a five-game winning streak end.

Moverare scored on a wrist shot through traffic past Wolf's blocker to put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 6:19 of the first period.

Coronato tied it 1-1 at 8:58 of the second period. He took a pass from Blake Coleman and snapped a shot over Rittich's glove from inside the left face-off circle.

Huberdeau put Calgary ahead 2-1 at 4:36 of the third period with a power-play goal, a spinning shot by Rittich's right pad after corralling a rebound on Coronato's initial one-timer.

Kings forward Adrian Kempe hit the post on a wrist shot at 10:53, and Wolf stopped Phillip Danault's tip at 16:26 then pushed across the crease to keep out the rebound attempt from the slot.

