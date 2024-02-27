Kings at Flames

KINGS (29-18-10) at FLAMES (28-25-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Quinton Byfield

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Alex Turcotte

Injured: Mikey Anderson (undisclosed)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (illness)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. ... Talbot is likely to start after Rittich made 27 saves at Edmonton. ... Kempe's status is unknown after he left the game with 1:35 remaining because of an apparent upper-body injury; if he is unavailable, Los Angeles could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Markstrom will make his 11th start in 13 games. ... Kuzmenko, a foreard, will miss his second straight game.