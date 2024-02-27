Kings at Flames

KINGS (29-18-10) at FLAMES (28-25-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Quinton Byfield
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Arthur Kaliyev
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty
Jacob Moverare -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Brandt Clarke, Alex Turcotte
Injured: Mikey Anderson (undisclosed)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Dryden Hunt
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (illness)
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. ... Talbot is likely to start after Rittich made 27 saves at Edmonton. ... Kempe's status is unknown after he left the game with 1:35 remaining because of an apparent upper-body injury; if he is unavailable, Los Angeles could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Markstrom will make his 11th start in 13 games. ... Kuzmenko, a foreard, will miss his second straight game.