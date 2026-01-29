Kings at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (22-16-13) at SABRES (30-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B

Kings projected lineup

Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele

Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Kenny Connors, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius

Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zac Zones

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Turcotte has returned to Los Angeles and the forward will miss the final three games of the road trip, coach Jim Hiller said. … Luukkonen will be out a week and reevaluated after that, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; the goalie was injured during the first period of a 7-4 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Greenway is expected to miss his third straight game; the forward has been on a load management plan to help him regain strength after multiple hernia surgeries last year. Ruff said Wednesday the plan hasn’t been as effective as hoped and Greenway will meet with team doctors to “figure out where we’re at with all this and see if there’s something we can approach a little bit differently.”

