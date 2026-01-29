Kings at Sabres projected lineups

KINGS (22-16-13) at SABRES (30-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B
Kings projected lineup
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Warren Foegele
Kevin Fiala -- Joel Armia -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Kenny Connors, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Anze Kopitar (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Konsta Helenius
Tyson Kozak -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zac Zones
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jacob Bryson (upper body), Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … Turcotte has returned to Los Angeles and the forward will miss the final three games of the road trip, coach Jim Hiller said. … Luukkonen will be out a week and reevaluated after that, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; the goalie was injured during the first period of a 7-4 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Greenway is expected to miss his third straight game; the forward has been on a load management plan to help him regain strength after multiple hernia surgeries last year. Ruff said Wednesday the plan hasn’t been as effective as hoped and Greenway will meet with team doctors to “figure out where we’re at with all this and see if there’s something we can approach a little bit differently.”