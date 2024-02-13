Kings at Sabres

KINGS (24-15-10) at SABRES (22-25-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG-B
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson
Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said Monday that Arvidsson, a forward, is “getting close” to a return but is not expected to play Tuesday. ... Power is week to week after the defenseman was injured during practice Monday; Bryson will take his place in the lineup. ... Olofsson will play after being scratched the past five games. ... Luukkonen is expected to make his 10th start in 11 games.