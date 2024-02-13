Kings at Sabres

KINGS (24-15-10) at SABRES (22-25-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG-B

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Alex Turcotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson

Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said Monday that Arvidsson, a forward, is “getting close” to a return but is not expected to play Tuesday. ... Power is week to week after the defenseman was injured during practice Monday; Bryson will take his place in the lineup. ... Olofsson will play after being scratched the past five games. ... Luukkonen is expected to make his 10th start in 11 games.