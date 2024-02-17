Coach’s Challenge: LAK @ BOS – 8:28 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Los Angeles

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Boston

Explanation: Video review determined Boston’s Jake DeBrusk made contact with goaltender David Rittich that impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to David Pastrnak’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”