Latest News

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Doughty’s 2nd of game breaks tie with 1:59 left for Los Angeles

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Drew Doughty scored his second goal with 1:59 remaining and the Los Angeles Kings rallied with four consecutive goals for a 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday.

Doughty won it with a slap shot from above the right circle that went through traffic and beat Karel Vejmelka glove side.

The Kings (4-2-1) fell behind 4-1 after allowing three goals in 1:09 during the first period. They rallied behind Cam Talbot, who made 16 saves in relief of Pheonix Copley, and goals from Doughty, Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar.

“We could have packed it in there 10 or 11 minutes into the game, down 4-1 on the road, but this team has been around before, there’s lots of experience in this room,” Talbot said. “We knew we had lots of time to come back if we played our game, and I give our guys a ton of credit for their resilience.”

LAK@ARI: Doughty nets his second goal of game in 3rd

Byfield and Mikey Anderson each had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe had two assists.

Vejmelka made 36 saves and had an assist for the Coyotes (3-4-0). J.J. Moser had a goal and an assist.

“You saw both sides of us tonight, you saw our best and you saw our worst. You saw their best and you saw their worst,” Sean Durzi said. “It was an up and down game and they came out on top. The frustrating thing is we expected a push from them. They’re a playoff-caliber team and they’re not just going to give us the game.”

Doughty’s power-play goal on a slap shot above the circles cut it to 4-2 at 16:11 of the second.

“`Dewey’ was just a beast tonight, bombing away from the point, and he got us a big goal,” Talbot said.

Byfield made it 4-3 at 1:50 of the third, three seconds after a Kings power play ended. Kopitar’s wrist shot from the right circle tied it 4-4 at 6:54, deflecting off defenseman Matt Dumba.

“We never panicked. Everyone came in, settled down and played our game, and I think when we play our game, we're going to be really tough to beat,” Talbot said.

LAK@ARI: Kopitar ties it with a snap shot in 3rd

Matias Maccelli scored for Arizona 37 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead.

Anderson tied it 1-1 at 5:16.

Moser made it 2-1 at 7:46 before Jack McBain’s tip-in pushed it to 3-1 at 8:21. After Copley was lifted, Durzi scored at 8:55 for a 4-1 lead, skating around Doughty in the left face-off circle and diving toward the net while lifting the puck under Talbot’s blocker.

“They go wide on ‘Dewey’ there and the first shot [against Talbot] is in your net, and now that momentum is really against you,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “But we got to the to the break without giving up anything else and then they took over.”

After the early push, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said, “We started defending too much, we weren’t on our toes, there was no forecheck, no possessions. And if you don’t want to play with the puck, the other team will play with the puck and you get burned.”

McLellan said his players took it on themselves between periods to assess what happened in the first.

“It came from them tonight, not from me. They obviously made their minds up, they had a little talk and they got going, but we can't keep going this route,” McLellan said. “We've got to start games better. Something's got to change.”

LAK@ARI: Durzi scores against former team in 1st

It wasn’t the number of shots the Kings were giving up in the first that was concerning, Kempe said, but rather the quality of the shots.

“We weren’t happy with that and we had to clean that up,” Kempe said. “We took over in the second period and had a good push.”

The Kings have a 10-game point streak (8-0-2) against the Coyotes, including a 6-3 win at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

NOTES: Doughty’s two-goal game was the third of his 1,102-game career. … The Kings are 4-1-1 in their past six games, scoring at least five goals all but once. They play the Vegas Golden Knights at home Saturday. … Kopitar has 94 points (27 goals, 67 assists) in 90 games against the Coyotes. … Arizona hasn’t won its first two home games to start a season since 2008-09. … Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott and forward Lawson Crouse sat out with undisclosed illnesses.