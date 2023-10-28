Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Byfield and Mikey Anderson each had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe had two assists.

Vejmelka made 36 saves and had an assist for the Coyotes (3-4-0). J.J. Moser had a goal and an assist.

“You saw both sides of us tonight, you saw our best and you saw our worst. You saw their best and you saw their worst,” Sean Durzi said. “It was an up and down game and they came out on top. The frustrating thing is we expected a push from them. They’re a playoff-caliber team and they’re not just going to give us the game.”

Doughty’s power-play goal on a slap shot above the circles cut it to 4-2 at 16:11 of the second.

“`Dewey’ was just a beast tonight, bombing away from the point, and he got us a big goal,” Talbot said.

Byfield made it 4-3 at 1:50 of the third, three seconds after a Kings power play ended. Kopitar’s wrist shot from the right circle tied it 4-4 at 6:54, deflecting off defenseman Matt Dumba.

“We never panicked. Everyone came in, settled down and played our game, and I think when we play our game, we're going to be really tough to beat,” Talbot said.