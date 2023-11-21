Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road

The Kings became the fourth team in NHL history with at least eight consecutive road wins to start a season, joining the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10), 2009-10 New Jersey Devils (nine) and 2018-19 Nashville Predators (eight).

“We're a veteran team, we don't have a lot of rookies,” Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. “We've been together as a group for a long time. We understand what our structure is. All of those things are really important on the road. We seem to play a simpler game and everybody pulls on the rope the right way. We don't need outstanding games from everybody every night, we just need good games and we've been getting them.”

Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist, and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (11-3-3), who have won three straight and seven of their past nine. Pheonix Copley made 30 saves.

Lawson Crouse scored, and Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the Coyotes (8-8-2), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

“We had our looks, but obviously you don’t want to try to come from behind [with] a team like that,” Arizona defenseman Sean Durzi said. “That’s a team that’s going to make you pay for your mistakes.”