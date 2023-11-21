TEMPE, Ariz. -- Trevor Moore scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings won their eighth straight road game to begin the season, 4-1 against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Monday.
Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road
Danault gets 2 points, Kopitar has goal for Los Angeles, which is 8-0-0 away from home
The Kings became the fourth team in NHL history with at least eight consecutive road wins to start a season, joining the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres (10), 2009-10 New Jersey Devils (nine) and 2018-19 Nashville Predators (eight).
“We're a veteran team, we don't have a lot of rookies,” Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. “We've been together as a group for a long time. We understand what our structure is. All of those things are really important on the road. We seem to play a simpler game and everybody pulls on the rope the right way. We don't need outstanding games from everybody every night, we just need good games and we've been getting them.”
Phillip Danault had a goal and an assist, and Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings (11-3-3), who have won three straight and seven of their past nine. Pheonix Copley made 30 saves.
Lawson Crouse scored, and Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the Coyotes (8-8-2), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).
“We had our looks, but obviously you don’t want to try to come from behind [with] a team like that,” Arizona defenseman Sean Durzi said. “That’s a team that’s going to make you pay for your mistakes.”
Moore gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first period on a short-handed goal, the Kings’ second in as many games. Moore drove to the net from the neutral zone, skating wide to hold off Alex Kerfoot before lifting a wrist shot under the crossbar.
Kopitar made it 2-0 at 8:20 off a backdoor pass to the side of the net from Quinton Byfield following Logan Cooley’s giveaway.
Moore extended it to 3-0 at 15:31 of the second period with his second goal after intercepting Matias Maccelli’s backhand pass and skating into the low slot to score.
“They were a tired group, and they were trying to get off the ice, and when tired you make some [bad] plays, and I was able to knock it down and put it in,” Moore said.
Crouse scored from the slot to cut it to 3-1 at 18:55, his eighth goal in 10 games.
“I think we played solid defensively, offensively we generated a lot of chances, we just did not bury them,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “They played like a veteran team in the third and it was tough to generate much.”
The Coyotes went 0-for-6 on the power play. Crouse and Nick Schmaltz each missed on breakaways in the first.
“For the most part we were keeping them to the outside,” Copley said. “They didn't get a whole lot of stuff inside. When they got shots, we were there to clean up the rebounds. When they were having those pushes, we kept them off the board and that and kind of killed their momentum.
Danault scored at 16:15 of the third period for the 4-1 final.
Copley was targeted to start after being pulled for allowing three goals on six shots in a 5-4 win at Arizona on Oct. 27. He had started only one game since.
“We wanted to get a good effort from the group so they could play well in front of him and get him back to where he needed to be,” McLellan said. “All the work he did leading into the game was really important.”
NOTES: Kopitar has 100 points against the Coyotes (95 in regular season, five in Stanley Cup Playoffs). The only other active players with 100 or more against one opponent are Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin. … Kopitar had three goals in three games against Arizona, helping Los Angeles sweep the season series. … Kings defenseman Drew Doughty played his 1,112th game, moving past Dave Taylor for third in Kings history; he trails only Kopitar (1,309) and Dustin Brown (1,296). … Los Angeles forward Blake Lizotte did not play because of an undisclosed injury. He is expected to be out 7-10 days. … The Kings are 8-0-1 when scoring first. … Ingram’s five-game winning streak ended.