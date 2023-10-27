Kings at Coyotes

KINGS (3-2-1) at COYOTES (3-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, TVAS2

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Alex Kerfoot

Michael Carcone -- Nick Bjugstad -- Zach Sanford

Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Travis Boyd

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Lawson Crouse (illness)

Status report

Spence and Anderson-Dolan, a center, each was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … With the Kings playing a back-to-back, Copley is expected to make his second straight start Friday, with Talbot facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … Crouse missed practice Thursday and the forward was on the ice for only a few minutes during the morning skate Friday before leaving; if he can't play, Sanford will enter the lineup. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will continue to alternate starts; Vejmelka made 16 saves in relief of Ingram during a 6-3 loss at the Kings on Tuesday.