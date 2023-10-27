Kings at Coyotes

KINGS (3-2-1) at COYOTES (3-3-0)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, TVAS2
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Alex Kerfoot
Michael Carcone -- Nick Bjugstad -- Zach Sanford
Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Travis Boyd
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Lawson Crouse (illness)
Status report
Spence and Anderson-Dolan, a center, each was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … With the Kings playing a back-to-back, Copley is expected to make his second straight start Friday, with Talbot facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … Crouse missed practice Thursday and the forward was on the ice for only a few minutes during the morning skate Friday before leaving; if he can't play, Sanford will enter the lineup. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will continue to alternate starts; Vejmelka made 16 saves in relief of Ingram during a 6-3 loss at the Kings on Tuesday.