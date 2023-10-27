Latest News

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken right hand
Bruins dress up in Barbie, Ken costumes for annual hospital visit
Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Kings at Coyotes

KINGS (3-2-1) at COYOTES (3-3-0)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW, TVAS2

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizottte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Alex Kerfoot

Michael Carcone -- Nick Bjugstad -- Zach Sanford

Liam O’Brien -- Jack McBain -- Travis Boyd

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Lawson Crouse (illness)

Status report

Spence and Anderson-Dolan, a center, each was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … With the Kings playing a back-to-back, Copley is expected to make his second straight start Friday, with Talbot facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … Crouse missed practice Thursday and the forward was on the ice for only a few minutes during the morning skate Friday before leaving; if he can't play, Sanford will enter the lineup. ... Vejmelka and Ingram will continue to alternate starts; Vejmelka made 16 saves in relief of Ingram during a 6-3 loss at the Kings on Tuesday.