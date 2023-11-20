Kings at Coyotes

KINGS (10-3-3) at COYOTES (8-7-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danualt -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Travis Boyd
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
Liam O'Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Milos Kelemen
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Matt Dumba -- Michael Kesselring
Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jan Jenik
Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)
Status report
Copley is expected to make his fifth start of the season and first in four games. … Lizotte, injured during the third period of the Kings' 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, didn't make the trip to Arizona. Coach Todd McLellan isn't sure how long the forward will be sidelined, but doesn't expected it to be long-term. ... Ingram and Vejmelka continue to rotate starts.