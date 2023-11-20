Kings at Coyotes

KINGS (10-3-3) at COYOTES (8-7-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danualt -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Travis Boyd

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Liam O'Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Milos Kelemen

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Matt Dumba -- Michael Kesselring

Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Jan Jenik

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Status report

Copley is expected to make his fifth start of the season and first in four games. … Lizotte, injured during the third period of the Kings' 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, didn't make the trip to Arizona. Coach Todd McLellan isn't sure how long the forward will be sidelined, but doesn't expected it to be long-term. ... Ingram and Vejmelka continue to rotate starts.