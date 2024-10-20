Kings at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (2-1-2) at DUCKS (2-1-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, BSW, NHLN, KCOP-13

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Brock McGinn -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League. ... Edmundson was removed from non-roster designation Saturday after missing two games for personal reasons. ... Jansen Harkins, a center, was returned to San Diego of the AHL after playing 10;11 in his season debut for Anaheim on Friday, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche.

Latest News

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Eberle, Kraken win in OT, hand Flames 1st loss of season

Kesselring, Utah Hockey Club rally, top Bruins in OT

Peterka stays hot for Sabres in win against Blackhawks

Sabres have something to build on with 'dangerous' 1st line coming together

Barkov could return from lower-body injury next week for Panthers

Lankinen makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Flyers

Lafreniere making case for Canada roster at 4 Nations Face-Off

Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes

Wilson, Capitals recover to defeat Devils in OT

Islanders recover, defeat Canadiens in 9-round shootout

Shesterkin makes 34 saves, Rangers defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd straight win

Kaprizov has goal, assist to lift Wild past Blue Jackets

Forsling lifts undermanned Panthers past Golden Knights in OT

Canucks Myers dishes out no-look assist in 1,000th NHL game

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal

Duchene scores twice, Dallas tops Edmonton in West Final rematch