Kings at Ducks

KINGS (2-1-2) at DUCKS (2-1-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, BSW, NHLN, KCOP-13

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Akil Thomas, Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Brock McGinn -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League. ... Edmundson was removed from non-roster designation Saturday after missing two games for personal reasons. ... Jansen Harkins, a center, was returned to San Diego of the AHL after playing 10;11 in his season debut for Anaheim on Friday, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche.