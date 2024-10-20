Kings at Ducks

KINGS (2-1-2) at DUCKS (2-1-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, BSW, NHLN, KCOP-13
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee -- Trevor Lewis -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Akil Thomas, Kyle Burroughs, Caleb Jones
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle), Darcy Kuemper (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras
Brock McGinn -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy), Jackson LaCombe (illness)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Kuemper, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, and Copley was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League. ... Edmundson was removed from non-roster designation Saturday after missing two games for personal reasons. ... Jansen Harkins, a center, was returned to San Diego of the AHL after playing 10;11 in his season debut for Anaheim on Friday, a 4-3 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche.