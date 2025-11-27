Kings at Ducks projected lineups

KINGS (11-6-6) at DUCKS (14-8-1)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+
Kings projected lineup
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore
Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson
Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Samuel Helenius
Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)
Status report
Foegele, a forward, left practice early on Thursday, but coach Jim Hiller did not have an update afterward. "That’s never a good sign when you don’t finish practice,” Hiller said. ... Helenius, a forward, returned to the lineup on Monday for the first time since Oct. 18 and played 3:25 in the 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. ... Husso could make his season debut after Mrazek made 23 saves in a 5-4 loss to the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Dostal, a goalie, is day-to-day after being unavailable against the Canucks.