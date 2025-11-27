Kings at Ducks projected lineups

KINGS (11-6-6) at DUCKS (14-8-1)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+

Kings projected lineup

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Adrian Kempe

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Joel Armia -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Joel Edmundson

Brian Dumoulin -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Samuel Helenius

Injured: Drew Doughty (lower body), Warren Foegele (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Drew Helleson

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)

Status report

Foegele, a forward, left practice early on Thursday, but coach Jim Hiller did not have an update afterward. "That’s never a good sign when you don’t finish practice,” Hiller said. ... Helenius, a forward, returned to the lineup on Monday for the first time since Oct. 18 and played 3:25 in the 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. ... Husso could make his season debut after Mrazek made 23 saves in a 5-4 loss to the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Dostal, a goalie, is day-to-day after being unavailable against the Canucks.