Kings at Ducks

KINGS (11-3-3) at DUCKS (9-10-0)

3:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danualt -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Brock McGinn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Sam Carrick -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Max Jones, Tristan Luneau

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report: Lizotte, a forward, skated on his own before practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... Ducks forward Chase De Leo cleared waivers on Thursday and was assigned to San Diego of the American Hockey League.