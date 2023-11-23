Kings at Ducks

KINGS (11-3-3) at DUCKS (9-10-0)
3:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danualt -- Trevor Moore
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Pheonix Copley
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Brock McGinn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Sam Carrick -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Max Jones, Tristan Luneau
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Status report: Lizotte, a forward, skated on his own before practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... Ducks forward Chase De Leo cleared waivers on Thursday and was assigned to San Diego of the American Hockey League.