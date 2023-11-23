Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap News and Notes November 24

Maple Leafs John Klingberg injury status update

Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap November 22

Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

Kings at Ducks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
KINGS (11-3-3) at DUCKS (9-10-0)

3:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danualt -- Trevor Moore

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Pheonix Copley

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Brock McGinn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Sam Carrick -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Max Jones, Tristan Luneau

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report: Lizotte, a forward, skated on his own before practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. ... Ducks forward Chase De Leo cleared waivers on Thursday and was assigned to San Diego of the American Hockey League.

