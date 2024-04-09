Kings at Ducks 

KINGS (41-25-11) at DUCKS (25-48-5)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, KCAL, SN360

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Alex Stalock

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

The Kings held an optional morning skate Tuesday and did not take line rushes. ... Dostal will start for the fifth straight game. ... Gibson attended the Ducks morning skate Tuesday and will dress as the backup after being unavailable the past two games because of an upper-body injury.