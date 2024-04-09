Kings at Ducks 

KINGS (41-25-11) at DUCKS (25-48-5)
10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, KCAL, SN360
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Lewis -- Blake Lizotte -- Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Alex Turcotte (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome
Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Alex Stalock
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Status report
The Kings held an optional morning skate Tuesday and did not take line rushes. ... Dostal will start for the fifth straight game. ... Gibson attended the Ducks morning skate Tuesday and will dress as the backup after being unavailable the past two games because of an upper-body injury.