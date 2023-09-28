Kings season preview: Dubois acquisition strengthens forward group

3 KEYS

1. Center

Pierre-Luc Dubois strengthens Los Angeles down the middle after being traded from the Winnipeg Jets on June 27 and signing an eight-year contract the same day. The 25-year-old set an NHL career high with 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games and had four points (two goals, two assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. Opponents now have to deal with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault and Dubois on both ends of the ice.

2. Byfield

Can Quinton Byfield break out offensively? The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft is now 21 and has 99 games of NHL experience. He played well by some measures last season, but he had only 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 53 games. Playing the left wing on the top line with Kopitar and forward Adrian Kempe, he should have the opportunity to produce much more, and Los Angeles needs him to.

3. Goaltending

The Kings controlled 52.3 percent of the 5-on-5 shot attempts last season, tied for sixth in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, but their 5-on-5 save percentage was .907, tied for 22nd with the Seattle Kraken, Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks. Pheonix Copley returns after going 24-6-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout in 37 games (35 starts) last season. Cam Talbot signed a one-year contract July 1 after going 17-14-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 36 games (32 starts) with the Ottawa Senators.