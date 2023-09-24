NHL, Kings, Coyotes go the distance for Global Series -- Melbourne success

MELBOURNE, Australia -- When the NHL decided to stage the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, it expected success. It wouldn’t have committed to travel to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time otherwise.

Still, no matter how much research and planning you do, you never know until you go, and now we know the NHL can sell out back-to-back preseason games in Melbourne, Australia. We know fans can wear hockey gear and clean out the merchandise stands to buy more. We know they can clap and cheer and roar.

A crowd of 13,118 watched the Los Angeles Kings defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, after a crowd of 13,097 watched the Coyotes defeat the Kings 5-3 there Saturday.

“The atmosphere here was unbelievable,” Kings goalie Cam Talbot said. “I mean, to have two sold-out games, back-to-back afternoons, it was pretty incredible. They were into it the whole time.”

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny struggled to find the right words to describe it.

“There’s way more hockey fans than I knew,” he said. “I just didn’t know. I think to see the number of NHL jerseys everywhere and the number of fans, the way the people were cheering and everything, I think that was … Pretty cool is not strong enough. I think it was amazing for me to see. I was not expecting that.”