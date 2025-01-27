Thompson signs 6-year, $35.1 million contract with Capitals

Logan Thompson signed a six-year, $35.1 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Monday. It has an average annual value of $5.85 million.

The 27-year-old goalie is in his first season with the Capitals after he was acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29 for third-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NHL Drafts. He is in the final season of a three-year contract and could have become an unrestricted free agent.

"We got it done pretty quick and finalized it this morning," Thompson said. "Really happy to be here for many more years to come. Love my time here and just thankful for the opportunity that the Capitals gave me."

Thompson is third in NHL in wins (22-2-3), second in goals-against average among goalies to play at least 16 games (2.09) and third in save percentage (.925) in 27 games (26 starts) this season. He's helped the Capitals rank first in the NHL in goals-against per game (2.37), and first in the NHL standings with a .724 points percentage (33-11-5). He was named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Jan. 19 after going 3-0-0 with a 0.33 GAA, .984 save percentage (61 saves on 62 shots) and two shutouts to lift Washington back atop the League. He's 10-0-1 with a 1.49 GAA, .947 save percentage and two shutouts since Dec. 22, the overtime loss coming in relief of an injured Charlie Lindgren during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Jan. 10.

Thompson was 25-14-5 with a 2.70 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 regular-season games (42 starts) and 2-2 with a 2.35 GAA and .921 save percentage in four Stanley Cup Playoff games for Vegas last season but requested a trade since he wanted more playing time.

"I knew it was a big risk leaving Vegas and what they had going on over there, but I just wanted a different opportunity," Thompson said. "I didn't really know where I was going to end up and couldn't be more happy that I ended up with this organization and just really thankful for my time here.

"I think I am just having a lot of fun and not thinking, just going out there and playing has kind of been my new mindset this year and it's just been a lot of fun. I am enjoying every minute of it."

Thompson and Lindgren have combined for an NHL-low 2.34 GAA and a .913 save percentage that's tied with Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie of the Winnipeg Jets for best in the League. Lindgren is 11-9-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .906 save percentage and one shutout in 23 games, and a potential unrestricted free agent in the final season of a three-year, $3.3 million contract ($1.1 million AAV) he signed with Washington on July 13, 2022.

"Really happy for (Thompson) and proud of him and what he's done this year, and the impression he's made on the organization and how well he's played," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "'Chucky' and LT have played excellent and they're a big reason why we sit where we do in the standings. .. We'd love to keep both guys for as long as we possibly can, and now that LT is locked up, that's good for the organization and good for our team."

Signed by Vegas as an undrafted free agent July 13, 2020, Thompson is 78-34-14 with a 2.55 GAA, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 130 regular-season games (121 starts). He missed the 2023 postseason and the Golden Knights' run to the Stanley Cup because of an injury.

"We are pleased to sign Logan to a multiyear contract," Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. "Logan has demonstrated that he is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season and since he joined the League. With his size and exceptional athleticism, we are confident that this signing will enhance one of the most critical positions on our team, especially as he enters the prime years of his career."

The Capitals play the fourth of a five-game road trip against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, MNMT). A 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday ended their season-long six-game winning streak and was their first in regulation since Dec. 29 at the Detroit Red Wings (4-2).

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin is 20 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for most in NHL history.

"We feel confident that those guys are going make saves in huge moments," Ovechkin said. "They are going to keep us in the game and that give us the opportunity to be able to stay in a game. I hope Chucky will sign as well because they're both great guys, great players and that chemistry that we have right now in the locker room, you don't want to change that up."

