Ruff 'humbled' to reach 1,800-game milestone as NHL coach

BUFFALO -- As a player, Lindy Ruff hadn’t considered coaching as a possible career once he retired. A conversation with Roger Neilson changed that, though, and it’s led to a run that will see the Buffalo Sabres coach step behind the bench for his 1,800th NHL game on Thursday.

Ruff will hit the milestone when the Sabres (11-12-2), who launched both his playing and head coaching career in the NHL, host the Winnipeg Jets at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN3).

“I really just approach it game by game,” Ruff said. “I think I've been fortunate. I've been lucky to have the job I've had and play for the teams and coach the teams I have. Been humbled by that opportunity.”

Ruff will become the fourth coach in NHL history to reach 1,800 games, joining Barry Trotz (1,812), Paul Maurice (1,874) and Scotty Bowman (2,141).

“He's an incredible coach, an incredible person, and I think he's done a really good job coming in and helping us and our young group and trying to mold us to be better,” Buffalo forward Alex Tuch said. “He's had a really successful career. I've been lucky enough to be able to watch him since I was a kid, and to see him have success coaching the Sabres, it's been a lot of fun. And, I mean, that's an incredible milestone. Here's to 1,800 more.”

Ruff first considered the idea of becoming a coach after the 1990-91 season, his last as an NHL player. For the majority of that season, Ruff was an extra with the New York Rangers and eventually became the one leading the extra's skate, which a coach typically does.

At his end-of-season meeting, Neilson, who had just finished his second season as Rangers coach, suggested Ruff consider coaching. At the time, though, Ruff wanted to keep playing, something he did for two more seasons with Rochester of the American Hockey League (1991-92) and San Diego of the International Hockey League (1992-93).

But in 1993-94, he made the switch into coaching, becoming an assistant on Neilson’s staff for the Florida Panthers’ inaugural season.

“I didn't even know a lot about coaching as a young assistant in Florida,” he said. “[Neilson] is probably the major reason I am where I am today, especially the detail he put into the game and really the way he treated his coaches, the way he treated other people. He went about the game the right way.”

After four seasons as an assistant in Florida, which included a trip to the 1996 Stanley Cup Final, Ruff was hired as coach of the Sabres, a tenure that lasted 15 seasons from 1997-2013. Buffalo qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs eight times under his guidance, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 1999, when it lost to the Dallas Stars in six games.

“A lot of great memories and a lot of really good teams that I wish would have gotten further down the road,” Ruff said.