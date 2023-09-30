Latest News

NHL preseason results September 29

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Hockeyville: ‘The time is now for women’s hockey’

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Players signed to PTO for NHL training camps 

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Training Camp Buzz: Jake Guentzel practices with Pittsburgh

Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery
Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
NHL preseason roundup September 28

Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Wild season preview: playoffs not good enough
Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news and notes

Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
Vasilevskiy injury difficult for Lightning to overcome

Vasilevskiy injury will be difficult for Lightning to overcome
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 0

Anthony Cirelli Sept 29 preseason

© Mark LoMoglio / Getty Images

Jonas Johansson made 42 saves in his Tampa Bay Lightning debut, a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena in Tampa Friday.

Johansson signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on July 1.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice, and Felix Robert had a goal and an assist for the Lightning.

Yaniv Perets made 24 saves for the Hurricanes, who used a split squad.

Cirelli made it 1-0 at 16:57 of the first period after intercepting the puck on the forecheck, and Robert pushed the lead to 2-0 at 13:06 of the second period.

Cirelli extended it to 3-0 with a short-handed goal at 14:05 of the third, and Luke Glendening made it 4-0 at 15:45.