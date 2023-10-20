Latest News

Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources

Blue Jackets forward to donate $1,000 for every point he scores this season to the OhioHealth Foundation

By Blue Jackets Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has announced his continued support for the central Ohio community by lighting the lamp to support men's mental health awareness. For every point – goals and assists – he scores during the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, Laine will donate $1,000 to the OhioHealth Foundation to provide mental health resources and support to the Columbus community.

“Good mental health is an important issue and one that is very personal to me as I have struggled with it myself at times,” said Laine.  “I’m proud to partner with the OhioHealth Foundation this season to raise money and awareness to support men in our community that may be struggling emotionally or psychologically and need help.”

OhioHealth provides comprehensive and personalized services for patients with mental health and behavioral disorders. Laine’s donation, managed by the OhioHealth Foundation, will be used to support men’s mental health services and programs throughout the region.

“At OhioHealth, it is our mission to improve the health of those we serve, and we are honored and grateful for Patrik Laine’s commitment to remove the stigmas around men’s mental health,” shared Karen Morrison, President, OhioHealth Foundation and Senior Vice President, OhioHealth. “Thank you to Patrik, the Columbus Blue Jackets and all the fans for supporting our community and vital men’s mental health services.”

Three games into the 2023-24 NHL season, Laine has already accumulated one goal and one assist for two points. Last season, the Tampere, Finland native had 22 goals and 30 assists despite missing 27 games due to injuries and illness. His collective 52 points resulted in a $52,000 donation to the Community Shelter Board to fight homelessness in central Ohio.

Fans interested in supporting Laine’s efforts can do so by visiting www.bluejackets.com/LaineGivesBack to donate or to learn more.

About Men’s Mental Health

Improving the mental health of men presents unique challenges. Men die by suicide 3.63 times more often than women and they often avoid getting help for their psychological issues. In the United States, males make up nearly 80% of all deaths by suicide, report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mental health professionals diagnose depression more often in women than in men, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America (MHA). At the same time, more than 6 million American men experience symptoms of depression annually — and most go undiagnosed. It’s becoming increasingly recognized that men simply don’t talk about mental health. Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health problems than women.

About OhioHealth Foundation

The OhioHealth Foundation raises and invests funds from the community, and associates, to support the mission and strategic priorities of OhioHealth. Since 1891, when private money built the first hospital in the OhioHealth system, the Foundation directed the community’s outpouring of generosity into excellent care for our patients. Gifts made to the OhioHealth Foundation directly impact vital programs and services like community outreach, advancing health equity, nursing scholarships, cancer treatment innovations and many other enhancements to patient care.