Kraft Hockeyville 2026 top 2 finalists announced

TORONTO – Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), announced the top two finalists competing for the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2026: Taber Community Centre in Taber, Alberta and Tumbler Ridge Community Centre Arena in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

Canadians are encouraged to visit krafthockeyville.ca to cast their votes to determine the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2026 between April 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET and April 4, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The winner will be announced live on April 4, 2026, during the evening Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

As part of the top two finalist prize structure, the Kraft Hockeyville 2026 winning community will receive $250,000 for rink upgrades, plus the opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season game for their community. The runner-up will receive $100,000 for rink upgrades. Each community, along with the other Provincial and Territorial winners, will also receive $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment to help more children play the game courtesy of NHLPA Goals and Dreams and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. For two decades, Kraft Hockeyville has celebrated the arenas that bring communities together, awarding $5.4 million to 105 communities since 2006.

“We’re honoured to mark this Top Two finalist milestone in Kraft Hockeyville’s 20th anniversary year,” said Kelly Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer, Kraft Heinz Canada. “Canadians shared inspiring stories about how their local rinks foster connection, strength and community. That spirit is reflected in this year’s finalists – Taber, Alberta and Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia – where the arena is at the heart of it all.”

To learn more about the top two finalist communities, head to krafthockeyville.ca.