Kings' fast start began with trip to Australia, Robitaille says

SEATTLE -- Luc Robitaille set the expectations for the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 15, the day before they flew to Australia to play two preseason games against the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne.
“We're trying to win a Stanley Cup, and that's the goal,” the Kings president said then.
Now, a quarter of the way into the season, Los Angeles has the third-best record in the NHL (.738 points percentage) and ranks first in the League offensively (3.86 goals per game) and defensively (2.29 goals against per game).
The Kings (14-4-3) are 9-0-0 on the road entering their game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH, SNP, SN1). They can tie the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres for the NHL record for a season-opening road winning streak.
“We feel we really play as a team,” Robitaille said at the NHL Board of Governors meeting. “We like the way we play every night, the way we bring it. Even when we lost (to the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Wednesday), we liked the game. That's when you know your team's in the right direction.”
The trip to Melbourne turned out to be a boon, despite the 19-hour time difference and 8,000-mile flight to and from Los Angeles.
The players spent a lot of time together from Sept. 16-25, when, if at home, they would have gone their separate ways after training camp practices. They had plenty of time to adjust upon their return and have played 21 games so far. Only the Ottawa Senators (19) have played fewer.
“They told me after they enjoyed that time and they really bonded as a team, so that was a good start,” Robitaille said. “And I think the schedule's been kind of laid out right for them because of [the trip].”
Los Angeles has found stability in goal after signing Cam Talbot to a one-year, $1 million contract as an unrestricted free agent July 1.