Kings' fast start began with trip to Australia, Robitaille says

Los Angeles unbeaten on road, lead NHL in goals per game, goals against

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
SEATTLE -- Luc Robitaille set the expectations for the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 15, the day before they flew to Australia to play two preseason games against the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne.

“We're trying to win a Stanley Cup, and that's the goal,” the Kings president said then.

Now, a quarter of the way into the season, Los Angeles has the third-best record in the NHL (.738 points percentage) and ranks first in the League offensively (3.86 goals per game) and defensively (2.29 goals against per game).

The Kings (14-4-3) are 9-0-0 on the road entering their game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSW, BSOH, SNP, SN1). They can tie the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres for the NHL record for a season-opening road winning streak.

“We feel we really play as a team,” Robitaille said at the NHL Board of Governors meeting. “We like the way we play every night, the way we bring it. Even when we lost (to the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Wednesday), we liked the game. That's when you know your team's in the right direction.”

The trip to Melbourne turned out to be a boon, despite the 19-hour time difference and 8,000-mile flight to and from Los Angeles.

The players spent a lot of time together from Sept. 16-25, when, if at home, they would have gone their separate ways after training camp practices. They had plenty of time to adjust upon their return and have played 21 games so far. Only the Ottawa Senators (19) have played fewer.

“They told me after they enjoyed that time and they really bonded as a team, so that was a good start,” Robitaille said. “And I think the schedule's been kind of laid out right for them because of [the trip].”

Los Angeles has found stability in goal after signing Cam Talbot to a one-year, $1 million contract as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Take a look back at the Global Series in Melbourne

He's 11-4-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .930 save percentage, tied for third in the NHL in wins. Among goalies who have played at least 10 games, he ranks second in GAA behind Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights (1.87) and is tied for third in save percentage. 

The 36-year-old went 17-14-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage with the Ottawa Senators last season. But his NHL career save percentage was .914, and he has thrived within Los Angeles' structure.

The Kings rank second in the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (56.1) and shots against per game (26.8), and they keep shots to the outside. The Carolina Hurricanes are first in each category (60.6 and 24.6, respectively).

Los Angeles is first on the penalty kill (89.7) and has killed 32 of its last 33 penalties.

“We said, ‘If he can play at that level, we're going to be OK,' because we figured out it would be 30 less goals than last year if he was at his normal save percentage,” Robitaille said. “And he's actually outplayed that so far.

“I think he's one of those goalies that just doesn't give up the bad goal. He's just there all the time. And I think the way the team's going, there's a trust between him and our team, it seems like. It's been good for us; it's been good for him.”

The Kings don't have anyone among the top 40 scorers in the NHL, and they rank 17th on the power play (19.7 percent). But they have a four-line attack, excellent scoring balance and are tied with the Blue Jackets for third in 5-on-5 goals (55).

Forward Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). Three forwards are tied for second with 20 points: Trevor Moore (12 goals, eight assists), Anze Kopitar (10 goals, 10 assists) and Kevin Fiala (six goals, 14 assists).

Next is 21-year-old forward Quinton Byfield with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NHL Draft has set an NHL career high in goals. He needs seven assists and four points to match his NHL career highs in those categories.

“He should have another six, seven [goals],” Robitaille said. “It seems like he's disturbing the play every shift. He wins puck battles better than anyone I've seen in a long time, and he's really playing at the level that [we projected] when we drafted him.”

Forward Pierre Luc-Dubois has 11 points (five goals, six assists) after the Kings acquired him from the Winnipeg Jets and signed him to an eight-year, $68 million ($8.5 million average annual value) contract July 5. 

“It's funny, because Pierre-Luc Dubois hasn't produced as much as he wants, but he's right in the play every single night,” Robitaille said. “I think the matchup is hard against us, and that's been playing to our advantage.”

There is little to nitpick, and Robitaille has confidence in coach Todd McLellan to keep polishing on the way to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We just want to keep saying the same way,” Robitaille said. “Obviously, knock on wood with injuries; everybody goes through it throughout the year. You want to be better on the [power play]. You want to improve some things.

“But that's one thing I give credit to Todd. Whenever we seem to have a hole, he finds a way to fix it.”

