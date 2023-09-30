Latest News

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting after 27 years
New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette
Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Predators season preview: O'Reilly tasked with helping scoring woes
Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Eiserman focusing on developing game, being 1st pick of 2024 Draft
Hockeyville: ‘The time is now for women’s hockey’

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Players signed to PTO for NHL training camps 

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Training Camp Buzz: Jake Guentzel practices with Pittsburgh

Training Camp Buzz: Guentzel practices with Penguins for 1st time since surgery
Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
NHL preseason roundup September 28

Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Wild season preview: Playoffs not good enough

Kings 4, Ducks 3

NHL Gibson for 9

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

John Gibson exited in the second period of his preseason debut with an upper-body injury and did not return for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday.

The goalie left the ice at 8:40 after going down to a knee following a puck battle in front of the net. He made 11 saves on 15 shots before being replaced by Calle Clang (12 saves).

Samuel Fagemo had a goal and an assist, and Martin Chromiak, Alex Laferriere and Hayden Hodgson scored for Los Angeles.

Andrew Agozzino had a goal and an assist, and Max Jones and Nathan Gaucher scored for Anaheim.

Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 6:37 of the first period.

Jones tied it 1-1 at 14:14 on the power play, but Chromiak put the Kings back ahead 2-1 at 18:19.

Fagemo extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:11 before Hodgson pushed it to 4-1 at 2:35 of the second period.

Agozzino cut it to 4-2 at 17:14 before Gaucher scored at 2:00 of the third period for the 4-3 final.