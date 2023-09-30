John Gibson exited in the second period of his preseason debut with an upper-body injury and did not return for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Pechanga Arena in San Diego on Friday.
Kings 4, Ducks 3
The goalie left the ice at 8:40 after going down to a knee following a puck battle in front of the net. He made 11 saves on 15 shots before being replaced by Calle Clang (12 saves).
Samuel Fagemo had a goal and an assist, and Martin Chromiak, Alex Laferriere and Hayden Hodgson scored for Los Angeles.
Andrew Agozzino had a goal and an assist, and Max Jones and Nathan Gaucher scored for Anaheim.
Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 6:37 of the first period.
Jones tied it 1-1 at 14:14 on the power play, but Chromiak put the Kings back ahead 2-1 at 18:19.
Fagemo extended the lead to 3-1 at 19:11 before Hodgson pushed it to 4-1 at 2:35 of the second period.
Agozzino cut it to 4-2 at 17:14 before Gaucher scored at 2:00 of the third period for the 4-3 final.