Pluses, minuses for Blackhawks-Bruins, Avalanche-Kings

NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season.

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the second of a season-opening back to back against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT) coming off a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Colorado Avalanche then visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).

Here's my breakdown of the games.

Blackhawks

Pluses: It's a new season and an opportunity to start fresh after a rough past couple of ones. They did that Tuesday in a game many people probably thought they would not win. Rookie phenom Connor Bedard made his NHL debut and had an assist, and though most of the talk was about the 18-year-old center, Taylor Hall, Nick Foligno and Corey Perry, veterans acquired in the offseason, all had an impact. Hall formed chemistry on the top line with Bedard, Foligno had a goal and an assist and Perry had two assists. It's one game into the season, but the future is bright for the Blackhawks and their fans.