Holland will not return as Oilers general manager; contract expires July 1

EDMONTON -- Ken Holland will not return as general manager of the Edmonton Oilers once his five-year contract expires July 1.

“The Edmonton Oilers and Ken Holland have mutually agreed that his contract will not be extended beyond the end of its current term," Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said Thursday. "Over the past five seasons as general manager, Ken has not only built the Edmonton Oilers into one of the NHL's best teams, he has also established a deeply rooted foundation of success and a culture of winning that will continue well into the future.

"Thanks in large part to Ken's outstanding work, Edmonton has become a destination city for players around the National Hockey League. We wish Ken, Cindi and his entire family the very best and thank him for his leadership and contributions to the Oilers organization and the City of Edmonton.”

The Oilers qualified for the NHL postseason every season under Holland.

Edmonton was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020, lost in the First Round to the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, lost in the Western Conference Final to the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, and to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round in 2023 before making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final this season, losing to the Florida Panthers.

Before joining the Oilers, Holland had been general manager of the Detroit Red Wings for 22 seasons, winning the Stanley Cup three times (1998, 2002, 2008), and once as assistant general manager in 1997.

He was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.