Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice

Defenseman tries out protective gear following death of former Pittsburgh player in England

Penguins_practice_neck_guards_1

© Wes Crosby

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Erik Karlsson was one of four players with the Pittsburgh Penguins to use a form of neck protection during practice Thursday.

Karlsson, along with fellow defensemen Ryan Graves and Marcus Pettersson and forward Lars Eller, used a black guard that wrapped around the neck, covering the main arteries. The adult version is designed to cover 12 to 17 inches.

"Just trying it out. It's available for us," Karlsson said. "I don't think it's a bad thing. Will probably try it out for a little bit and see if I can get accustomed to it and then go from there."

On Tuesday, coach Mike Sullivan said Penguins players were being encouraged to wear protection after forward Adam Johnson, who played 13 games for Pittsburgh across 2018-19 and 2019-20, died at the age of 29 on Saturday.

In what was called a "freak accident" by the Nottingham Panthers, his Elite Ice Hockey League Team in England, Johnson suffered a cut to the neck from a skate after colliding with another player.

Penguins_practice_neck_guards_2

© Wes Crosby

Neck guards have been mandated for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League and Wheeling of the ECHL, Sullivan said.

"We're in the process right now of trying to talk to our players about some protective equipment in those vulnerable areas," Sullivan said. "Our American League team has mandated that they're going to wear neck guards and wrist guards. Our East Coast League team as well.

"We can't do that at the NHL level, but we can certainly strongly encourage. That's our hope. Hopefully, as a League, we can work toward developing just more options for guys in the protective department with respect to these areas. … That could be one of the positive things that might come out of this terrible tragedy."

Karlsson wore a guard while playing in Sweden, where it was required.

"I grew up in Sweden. Playing with a neck guard, it was mandatory, even in the men's league," Karlsson said. "I think it still is. I don't know if we wore it properly, but it was still something that we had to wear right when we started playing hockey."

On Feb. 13, 2013, Karlsson suffered a lacerated Achilles tendon while with the Ottawa Senators when the skate of Penguins forward Matt Cooke landed on the back of his leg. Karlsson has since adopted protective socks, which are now regularly worn by players across the NHL.

Karlsson said he could see neck guards becoming similarly normalized.

Penguins_practice_neck_guards_3

© Wes Crosby

"I wish I did back then. That's probably what started that trend, was my injury there," Karlsson said of wearing protective socks. "Because I don't think anyone was really wearing it before that. After that, I think most guys just wear it because it's just like a normal sock anyway. I think they've done a good job with it.

"I obviously haven't [worn a neck guard] for a long time now. See if I can get back into it. Anything is better than nothing, so we'll see where it goes."

Graves said he was close to being cut on the neck during a game with the New Jersey Devils two seasons ago, getting caught on the chin instead, but did not consider wearing a guard after.

"It didn't really cross my mind at the time," Graves said. "A little bit, but no one was really wearing them. It's sad, but it takes something tragic to happen to make you really open your eyes and make you see."

Eller and Pettersson each said he wore the guard on Thursday as a test run.

"I would consider wearing it," Eller said. "I tried it today just to see how it felt. It was a little uncomfortable because it was new. You're not used to wearing it. … I would change the design a little bit to make it better and more comfortable. But all in all, I would be able to get used to wearing it."

What happened to Johnson has resonated with the Penguins, Pettersson said.

"I think everybody is taking it very seriously," Pettersson said. "Skates flying everywhere. You realize how close it is to happening all the time, but you don't see it happen that often."

Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby did not wear a guard but said having them available was a step in the right direction.

"I wore a neck guard growing up. I don't know if we wore one in juniors or not," Crosby said. "But obviously, with what just happened, I think everyone is trying to do their best to avoid that. I think everyone is going to take a good look at it.

"Now there's been some conversations, so we'll see what happens."

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers said Thursday that though comfort is important, "it’s also comfortable to know that you’re protected."

"That can bring a big comfort to guys. I think it’s personal preference for everybody. Lots of guys have cut-proof stuff, I have some and you see some guys that don’t wear much at all. It’s all choice, but that being said, it’s a really fast game these things happen but I know our staff and everybody is well equipped to handle pretty much all situations."

NHL.com staff writer Derek Van Diest contributed to this report 

