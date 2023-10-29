Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident’ during game

Adam Johnson, a forward who played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-19, died Saturday as a result of what his Elite Ice Hockey League team in England called a "freak accident" on the ice during a game. He was 29.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," his team said in a statement. "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."