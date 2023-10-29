Latest News

Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9
Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks
Heritage Classic makes outdoor games ‘special,’ part of NHL dream
Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic against Oilers
Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman
Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins defeat Red Wings
United by Hockey Mobile Museum shows youth players diverse history of game
Josi scores in OT to give Predators win against Maple Leafs
Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Penguins to end 3-game skid
Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets
McDavid likely to return for Oilers for Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan
Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Former Penguins forward Adam Johnson dies at 29 in 'freak accident’ during game

Reports indicate collision with another player caused cut to neck from skate

adam_johnson

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Johnson, a forward who played 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-19, died Saturday as a result of what his Elite Ice Hockey League team in England called a "freak accident" on the ice during a game. He was 29.

"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night," his team said in a statement. "The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. 

"Everyone at the club including players, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."

According to reports, Johnson collided with another player during the game and suffered a cut to the neck from a skate.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon," the Penguins said in a social media post Sunday. "We offer our deepest condolences to Adam's family and friends, as well as all of Adam's past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League."

Said the NHL in a statement, "The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates."

Born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Johnson went undrafted after playing two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on July 6. 2017, and that season had 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 70 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

He had two assists in six games for the Penguins in 2018-19 and one goal and one assist in seven games for Pittsburgh the next season. His lone NHL goal came in a 7-4 win at the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 12, 2019.

After the Penguins, Johnson played for Malmo in the Swedish Hockey League, and then came back to North America to play in the AHL for Ontario (Los Angeles Kings) and Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers). Last season he played for Augsburger in Germany before coming to Nottingham.

"The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday's game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers," read a league statement. "The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam's family at this time."

Scott Arniel, an associate coach for the Winnipeg Jets, said late Saturday that several players on the team had ties to Johnson.

"Obviously everybody had heard that there was an accident, and obviously our condolences go out to the Johnson family," Arniel said. "This is a hockey world, and this is a hockey tragedy. And we have a lot of guys that have close ties and connections to him, him and his family. So like I said, our hearts go out to them and it's another tough day in the hockey world."

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report