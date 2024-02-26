NEW YORK -- Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner and New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin – three players who participated in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend earlier this month – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Feb. 25.
Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week
Wild forward, Maple Leafs wing Marner, Rangers goalie Shesterkin earn honors
FIRST STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD
Kaprizov led the NHL with six goals and 12 points in four contests (6-6—12) to propel the Wild (28-24-6, 62 points) to a 3-1-0 week as they remained within four points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kaprizov matched franchise records for points in a game and in a period, setting a career high with 3-3—6 overall (highlighted by 3-1—4, including his fourth career hat trick and 20th career game-winning goal, in the third period) in a 10-7 victory against the No. 1-ranked Vancouver Canucks Feb. 19. He then registered 1-1—2 in a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Feb. 20 before collecting an assist on the go-ahead goal in a 4-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers Feb. 23. Kaprizov finished the week with 2-1—3, his seventh three-point performance of 2023-24, in a 5-2 win versus the Seattle Kraken Feb. 24. The 26-year-old Kaprizov, who has 7-11—18 during an active eight-game assist/point streak dating to Feb. 9, paces Minnesota and sits 17th in League with 26-37—63 through 51 total appearances this season.
SECOND STAR – MITCHELL MARNER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Marner shared the League lead with nine assists in four outings (1-9—10) as the Maple Leafs (33-16-8, 74 points) completed a perfect week to stretch their winning streak to seven games dating to Feb. 13. Marner posted three assists in each of his first two contests, a 4-2 triumph versus the St. Louis Blues Feb. 19 and a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Feb. 21. He then notched two helpers in a 7-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights Feb. 22 to become the first player in franchise history with multiple assists in six straight appearances (Feb. 10-22: 0-15—15) – and the first player on any team to achieve the feat since Steven Stamkos in 2021-22 (April 19-28: 6-13—19 w/ TBL). Marner closed the week with his seventh straight multi-point performance, recording 1-1—2 in a 4-3 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche Feb. 24. The 26-year-old Marner has played in 56 total games this season (23-49—72), ranking among the League leaders in assists (t-7th; 49), points (11th; 72) and plus/minus (t-11th; +22).
THIRD STAR – IGOR SHESTERKIN, G, NEW YORK RANGERS
Shesterkin made a League-high 119 saves (on 122 shots against), going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .975 save percentage to lift the Rangers (39-17-3, 81 points) within one point of first place in the overall NHL standings. He stopped 41 shots, including all 17 he faced in the third period, in a 3-1 win versus the Dallas Stars Feb. 20. Shesterkin then made 39 saves in each of his next two starts, a 5-1 triumph against the New Jersey Devils Feb. 22 (during which he also collected his third career assist) and a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Feb. 24 (during which the Rangers tied a franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory dating to Jan. 27). The 28-year-old Shesterkin, who has won six straight games dating to Feb. 9 (1.84 GAA, .951 SV%, 1 SO), shares fifth place in the League with 25 victories through 38 total appearances this season (25-12-1, 2.70 GAA, .909 SV%, 1 SO).