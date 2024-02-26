Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov led the NHL with six goals and 12 points in four contests (6-6—12) to propel the Wild (28-24-6, 62 points) to a 3-1-0 week as they remained within four points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kaprizov matched franchise records for points in a game and in a period, setting a career high with 3-3—6 overall (highlighted by 3-1—4, including his fourth career hat trick and 20th career game-winning goal, in the third period) in a 10-7 victory against the No. 1-ranked Vancouver Canucks Feb. 19. He then registered 1-1—2 in a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Feb. 20 before collecting an assist on the go-ahead goal in a 4-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers Feb. 23. Kaprizov finished the week with 2-1—3, his seventh three-point performance of 2023-24, in a 5-2 win versus the Seattle Kraken Feb. 24. The 26-year-old Kaprizov, who has 7-11—18 during an active eight-game assist/point streak dating to Feb. 9, paces Minnesota and sits 17th in League with 26-37—63 through 51 total appearances this season.