Valimaki to miss rest of season for Utah Hockey Club after knee surgery

Defenseman had 5 points in 43 games, expected to need 8-9 months to recover

Valimaki_UTA_up-close

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Juuso Valimaki will miss the rest of the season for the Utah Hockey Club after having surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee.

The 26-year-old defenseman is expected to need 8-9 months to recover.

Valimaki had five points (two goals, three assists) and averaged 16:43 of ice time in 43 games. He also was named to Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off but was scratched for all three games.

He last played for Utah on Jan. 26, and had been assigned to Tucson of the American Hockey League on Feb. 25 after clearing waivers. He played one game, on Feb. 28, before getting injured.

Selected by the Calgary Flames in the first round (No. 16) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Valimaki has 72 points (11 goals, 61 assists) in 271 games for the Flames, Arizona Coyotes and Utah.

